Diana Penty named Estee Lauder's first India ambassador

bollywood

Diana Penty

Actress Diana Penty has been appointed the first India ambassador for global brand Estée Lauder. The actress will feature in skin care and make-up campaigns across digital and in-store platforms and her first campaign for the brand will debut on December 11.

"It is an honour to be the first face for Estée Lauder in India. Being the first Indian woman to represent this iconic global brand is a dream come true. I think confidence and inner happiness makes one beautiful and I hope that I can inspire other young women to bring out the beauty in them," Diana said in a statement.

According to Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estée Lauder Companies India, Diana's independence, confidence, sophistication and radiance reflect the modern Indian woman today.

