Did Aamir Khan distribute money with wheat flour packets in Delhi?

A video about Aamir Khan's unique donation to those hit hard by the lockdown has surfaced online. It claims that on April 23, a truck arrived in an underprivileged area in Delhi. The vehicle was loaded with one-kilo packets of wheat flour. Many felt the quantity was too meagre and would hardly serve any purpose, so some refused to take it. But the slum-dwellers who took it were in for a huge surprise.

There was Rs 15,000 in every pack. It is unconfirmed but fans believe that it was Khan's idea to ensure that the money reaches those who need it. The authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained. But the star is one of those who believe that when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit in their way by making contributions. Speaking about the same, a source close to the actor tells us that the actor has already made his contributions to PM Cares fund, Chief minister's relief fund- COVID 19, film workers' association and a few NGOs along with extending support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha during this lockdown.

There are very few people who mark their donations without any posts on social media, and one such actor is Aamir Khan. Time and again, when the nation has needed help, Aamir has been at the forefront to extend his support by all means.

