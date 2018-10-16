Did air pollution in Boisar kill flock of 21 sparrows?

national

Locals insist air pollution killed birds, claim MPCB team did not collect carcasses to find out cause of death

Locals allege that before the sparrows, fishes were also found dead in water bodies

The air pollution in Boisar MIDC seems to have got so bad that it has been affected nature, too. Last week, a flock of 21 sparrows was found dead here. A team of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the area but wildlife lovers allege that they did not take the sparrow carcasses for a post mortem. Over the years, there has been a decrease in the population of sparrows in cities, and environmentalists have raised concerns about this, as birds play an important role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem.

Last week, nature lovers staying in Boisar were shocked to see the flock of sparrows dead near MIDC. Bhushan Bhoir, a local, reached the spot and took pictures of the dead sparrows along with the GPS coordinates of the area. The MPCB was also informed about the same. Locals told mid-day that the MPCB team that visited that the spot did not collect the carcasses of the sparrows. They had expected the carcasses to be investigated to find the reason behind the death.

'Next Bhopal gas tragedy'

Taking to mid-day, Bhoir said, "Citizens from Palghar and Boisar are living in dangerous situations. They are not aware of their rights to clean air, water and environment. The conditions here are the worst as neither people nor the authorities care about them. This is the next Bhopal gas tragedy waiting to happen. A few months back, fishes were found dead because of water pollution. Now, sparrows, and I guess in future, humans, too, might start dropping dead."

The locals also told mid-day that the intensity of the blast that took place a few months back in one of the industrial locations nearby was so severe, that its tremors were felt in villages more than 10 km away and after this many fishes were found dead in water bodies.

Locals feel that the 21sparrows died due to inhalation of chemicals from the nullah flowing in Boisar MIDC. According to them, the MPCB team collected water samples but did not collect the dead sparrows, saying they don't have the facility to collect them. Bhoir reported this to the district Collector who has assured that the department concerned will look into the same.

Sparrows' importance

Bird expert Yogesh Patel said, "Sparrows are the primary consumers in the food web. They feed on seeds, small berries and insects occasionally. Sparrows are important in the ecosystem as this feeding habit helps in seed dispersal of many plant species. Secondary consumers, for example birds of prey, that hunt small birds are completely dependent on primary consumers.

If the population of primary consumers declines it will directly affect the ecosystem. Sparrows prefer to nest in the crevices and holes in man-made structures, and need mud baths regularly. But, the rise in human population and new buildings and surroundings covered by concrete have affected their population. Government officials must find the exact reason for the deaths of the sparrows." MPCB chairman Sanjay Bhuskute was unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Experts look for solutions to stop aquatic life deaths in filthy Banganga tank

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates