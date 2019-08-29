Did Alia Bhatt miss a chance to work with Aamir Khan because of Salman Khan's Inshallah?

bollywood

Since Salman Khan announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Inshallah has been postponed, it is actress Alia Bhatt who is left affected and is very upset

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt was on cloud nine and in an interview with an entertainment website the actress had admitted how she beamed with joy after being signed on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Alia was signed opposite Salman Khan that was another reason for the actress to cheer. However, as revealed by Salman on Twitter, the film, titled, Inshallah is not happening anytime soon.

Soon after this news, reports of a scuffle due to creative differences between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali started doing the rounds. There were also reports that the Dabangg actor wanted Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa to be cast over Alia Bhatt. However, as much as the audience knows the superstar, they also know the Black director, he wouldn't compromise on his creativity. Salman, too, in one of his recent interactions said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would never do 'gaddari' (deceit) with his own film.

However, now according to Times of India, Alia Bhatt who was extremely happy about this association had given a 'no' to an Aamir Khan-film. All this has affected the Raazi actress and she is very upset about this whole fiasco. Speaking to the entertainment website, a source close to Alia Bhatt said, "Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah."

Not just this film, apparently, the 26-year-old gave up on many other projects to be part of this film with the dynamic duo - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. "Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period," said the source.

Inshallah was supposed to release on Eid, May 22, 2020. The slot has now been reserved by Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, which is a remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana by Raghava Lawwrence. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty changed the release date of his film Sooryavanshi with Akshay to make way for Salman's Inshallah. Eventually, the coveted Eid release has fallen onto Akshay's lap.

Also Read: Salman Khan recommended Waluscha De Sousa and Daisy Shah over Alia Bhatt for Inshallah? Here's the truth

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates