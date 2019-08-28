Salman Khan recommended Waluscha De Sousa and Daisy Shah over Alia Bhatt for Inshallah? Here's the truth

bollywood

There were speculations that Salman Khan wanted Waluscha De Sousa and Daisy Shah over Alia Bhatt in Inshallah, which created creative differences between the actor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman Khan was snapped at the airport. Photo: Yogen Shah

On Sunday evening, Salman Khan announced that his film Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been postponed. Later, speculations about what led to this fallout began. One of them being that Salman Khan wanted to work with Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa over Alia Bhatt, who had been confirmed as the lead for the project, and recommended either of the two actresses for the lead role, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused to do so.

The film's representatives shared a quote from one of the sources, saying Alia Bhatt has always been the female lead right from the film's inception. "Alia was always the first choice. Salman didn't push for anyone. If you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali then you will also know that he doesn't listen to anyone or take to casting advice. He goes with who he thinks is right for the role. The fact that this character was already written with a certain flavour in mind there was no chance that the names doing the rounds would make it to the film."

Rumours of Salman recommending Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa's names started because as a pattern seen previously, the Kick actor recommends female leads who he shares a good rapport with. However, the source further adds that this rumour holds no truth. However, Inshallah has been put on the back-burner just days before the shoot of the film could commence.

Inshallah would have marked the coming together of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) after 20 years. It would have also been a first for the audience to see Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screens. Salman and Bhansali have previously worked in films such as Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya.

On the professional front, the 52-year-old actor is busy with Dabangg 3 while Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, Takht, Sadak 2 and RRR in her kitty.

Also Read: Not Inshallah, Salman Khan to announce a new film for Eid 2020 release

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates