Not Inshallah, Salman Khan to announce a new film for Eid 2020 release

bollywood

On Sunday night, Salman Khan shared a tweet that read Inshallah has been postponed and won't be releasing on Eid 2020. However, another project is in store for his fans

Salman Khan snapped at the airport. Photo: Yogen Shah

Salman Khan is known to treat fans every year on the festive occasions, be it Diwali or Eid. There was a frenzy when Salman announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. The makers of Inshallah also said that the film was an Eid treat to bhai's fans. However, on Sunday night, the Dabangg actor shared a tweet that read Inshallah has been postponed and won't be releasing on Eid 2020.

The actor also pacified his fans saying that anyway, he will be meeting his fans in theatres on the grand festival. But the actor, in his unique style, not disappointing his fans said, he will still be seeing them on the grand festival. In a turn of fresh events, Salman Khan's representative has shared the news of the 52-year-old announcing a new project for Eid 2020s release. In a turn of fresh events, Salman Khan's representative has shared the news of the 52-year-old announcing a new project for Eid 2020s release.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his social media revealing that he will see his fan on Eid, 2020 and if the sources are to be believed the superstar will soon be announcing a new project. The actor has a trail of Eid releases and the most recent has been, Bharat which was released this year and charted new records at the box office.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

As per, a quote shared by Salman Khan's representatives with us, it reads, "We all know how Salman Khan loves to treat his fans each time on the occasion of Eid and this time will be no different. Salman is planning a new venture for the coming Eid, again and will soon announce his EID project. He is very sure of not disappointing his fans who look forward to this Eidi (gift) from their superstar."

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

Fans are already excited to witness what new project will be announced. As for now, all we can do is wait and watch! The actor has a series of Eid releases and the most recent has been, Bharat which was released this year and charted new records at the box office.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah release postponed; What's in store for Eid 2020?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates