Priya Dutt sacked by Congress: Did family photo on Facebook do Dutt in?

Section of local Congress says Priya Dutt's removal from party national secretary post was owing to the 'irresponsible' image

An innocent family photo posted by former Congress MP Priya Dutt on her Facebook page seems to have stirred up a storm within her party. On Sunday, Dutt accepted her removal from the party's national secretary post, tweeting a letter from the party high command, offering her thanks to the party. In the letter, the party said that it planned to use her services in future.

As news spread, some from the local Congress attributed the removal to Dutt's 'irresponsible' cover picture on her Facebook page. The image that shows her with her two sons and husband, also has on the right of the frame two glasses.



The post on Priya Dutt's page showing the offending glasses (circled)

Apart from the picture, local leaders say the party wasn't very happy about her staying away from the Bharat bandh agitation. mid-day couldn't confirm it officially, but city Congress leaders said she was spotted shopping at a mall on the bandh day.

The ex-MP seems to be facing opposition from a large section of her party, especially aspirants to the Lok Sabha ticket from her constituency. Last weekend, some local Congress leaders told Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam not to recommend her as the party's official candidate for the next general elections.

When mid-day reached out to Dutt for her comment, she said, "Seriously!! This is the most ridiculous news I have heard, I have been secretary for long enough, and I think change is inevitable. People who speak like this are those who never want to leave their positions. I don't think like this. I am very happy to give up my position and for others to be given a chance. This kind of unnecessary speculation is childish and uncalled for."

