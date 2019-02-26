Did Malaika Arora confesses her feelings for rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor?

television

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan couch, Malaika Arora, unintentionally revealed that she "likes" Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

For those, who thought that superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought the curtains down for Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, and it's the end of this season, that's not the end. The chat show will have another episode, the promo of which has been shared online. The show will have 'Koffee Awards' and to select the winners, a jury of four members, including Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua has been formed.

In the promo shared by Star World India on their Instagram handle, host Karan Johar is seen asking the jury to name the best performer (Male) and Kirron Kher replied, Arjun Kapoor. To which, Malaika was quick to answer, "I like Arjun, this way or that way." This comment has stirred too much material for the netizens to buzz about it. Mallika Dua went, "Oh" after Malaika's answer.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to be dating each other. There are also reports of the duo tying the knot in April 2019 and Karan Johar threw a hint about it while talking to Malaika's best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan at his finale episode. The filmmaker, who is also a common friend to Malaika, Kareena and Arjun prodded Kareena if she was going to be the bridesmaid at one of her friend's wedding.

A few days ago, Arjun was seen bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son, Arhaan Khan as they were out for dinner together in the city. Arhaan is Malaika's son from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora left for Switzerland to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's bachelorette.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional commitments, he is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, India's Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

