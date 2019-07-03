Did Prince Harry ignore Meghan Markle during MLB game?

hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen at a Major League Baseball game held in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had an awkward moment with her husband Prince Harry during the first Major League Baseball game held in London.

The couple watched the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox and visited the teams in their locker rooms before the game. However, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that while watching the game, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to turn and speak to her husband, however, he didn't react as he was having a conversation with someone else. She then turned her focus back to the game, reported Fox news.

"Is it my imagination or is Harry ignoring her?" one social media user wrote.

"The look on her face as she turns around after being completely ignored was priceless," another person said.

"He totally ignores her," a third person wrote.

The couple, who recently welcomed their son Archie, made a surprise appearance at the first of the two-game series. The Duke and Duchess also received gifts from each team for their baby bow. The Yankees gave him a customised pinstriped shirt and the Sox gifted their newborn a mini red bat and red onesie.

The game marked the second time Meghan made a public appearance since the birth of Archie. The first appearance took place in June at the annual Trooping of the Colour, in honour of the Queen's birthday.

In a video posted last month from the Trooping of the Colour celebration, fans spotted Harry appearing to correct Meghan when she turned around twice to speak to him while on the balcony in front of the crowd.

According to a lip-reading expert, Harry allegedly told Markle to "turn around" and "look" forward before England's National Anthem started playing.

The royal couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison on May 6.