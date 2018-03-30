Did Ranbir Kapoor fly down to London to meet Mahira Khan?

Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up his Bulgaria schedule for the film Brahmastra and while returning back home, he took a halt at London. Mahira was also in the city for some work and this is how rumours of the two meeting in London started floating



Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's pictures that went viral in October last year. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan made headlines for their alleged relationship that sank soon. Their pictures of smoking cigarettes outside a hotel in New York were a rage on social media, and their cross-border relationship became the talk of the town. Mahira also received the wrath of wearing a short backless dress, besides just smoking with Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was on his way back home from Bulgaria after completing Brahmastra's schedule, took a halt at London. Mahira Khan was also in the English capital for a promotional event. This is how reports of the two meeting in London started to rekindle their friendship.

However, contrary to reports, Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor did not meet each other. A Pinkvilla report mentions that Ranbir was in London for his personal work, whereas Mahira was already back to her hometown, Pakistan by that time.

Well, when pictures of Ranbir and Mahira went viral and she was facing a lot of backlash for her appearance, Kapoor came forward and issued a statement in support of the actress. "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love." He further added, "PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health," read his statement.

