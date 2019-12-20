Did Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan almost come on board for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are known as the Karan and Arjun of Bollywood. But it's not only that Rakesh Roshan reincarnation drama that they are known for. They went on to work in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and did cameos in each other's films like Om Shanti Om, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Tubelight, and more recently, Zero.

But it has been a long time since they both came in a full-fledged film together, and their fans have been desperately waiting for that day when they do a film together. If you remember, last year, a rumour broke out that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to make a film with both the giants and even planned to release the film on EID 2020.

And confirming the same is actor turned producer, Nikhil Dwivedi. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Bhansali wasn't very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it."

And will the project be revived, he says, "I have my doubts."

Well, for the uninitiated, Salman and Sanjay Bhansali were to reunite after 12 years for Inshallah, but due to reasons best known to the makers, the project was shelved. Bhansali now has two major and very ambitious films lined up for release- Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh respectively.

And as far as Salman is concerned, he has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai coming up on Eid 2020, which will be followed by Kick 2. And of course, we all are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next film and we hope that happens soon.

