Did Salman Khan turn down Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake?

Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake has been in the news for quite some time now. There was also news, however, that the remake won't roll out anytime soon, as Rajesh Vasani, who owns the remake rights, is charging a bomb. A number of Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and Katrina Kaif were said to have been approached for the film.

Talking about it, Farah had told IANS: "They (people) have made their own story, decided whom we are making the film with, and also who has left the movie. Till we announce what we are making, what's the title, who all are in the movie, everything else is just rumour and speculation which we don't even want to refute because there is no point."

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan, too, was being wooed for this remake. Apparently, Farah Khan offered him the film, but Sallu Bhai said no. A source revealed to the portal, "Farah Khan recently met up with Salman Khan at Mehboob last week. It was speculated that it was to discuss the Bigg Boss 13 hosting but that wasn't the case. Farah was there to ask Salman to star in Satte Pe Satta. But Salman had to decline it as he doesn't have dates till 2022."

As most of you know, Salman Khan already has two big projects in his kitty - Radhe and Kick 2. Farah and Salman are close friends, but the latter had to turn down the project due to his already hectic schedule. Well, only time will tell if the Satte Pe Satta remake is really happening, and if it is, which stars will give it a nod!

