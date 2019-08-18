Did you know Anurag Kashyap had approached Ravi Kishan for Gangs of Wasseypur?

television

Ravi Kishan on his lost chance to be a part of Anurag Kashyap's The Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012)

The team of Batla House on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Film stars take the television route to promote their upcoming films. Their regular stops are television shows, reality shows and so on. The cast of Batla House also promoted their films on several reality shows. The film's cast including John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan went to comedy-king, Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show to speak about Batla House.

On the show, actor Ravi Kishan, who has done television shows, Hindi films, and Bhojpuri films, got candid on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor spoke about his lost chance to be a part of Anurag Kashyap's The Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012). Kishan said Kashyap "had an unflattering image of me in his mind. I truly regret it as I was willing to be part of such a powerful movie." Later, to make amends, Kashyap cast him in Mukkabaaz (2017).

Talking about Batla House, the film is based on the controversial Batla House encounter (2008). The film is about a police officer, Sanjay Kumar Yadav portrayed by John Abraham, who led the encounter. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Ravi Kishan plays an integral part in the film that of a sub-inspector, who is hot-headed and talented.

Given its sensitive subject, Batla House was mired into controversy and till a day before the film's release, director Nikkhil Advani was at the Delhi High Court to retain the parts that were asked to eliminate from the film. However, the film was passed after a few cuts and it released with the fresh prints. While the film has opened to a positive response, detractors are of the opinion that the story has a lopsided approach, with the version of the accused not finding a place in the runtime.

When Nikkhil Advani was asked about it, he told mid-day, "This is a personal point of view, but I feel a couple of edits that were made, helped to tell a clear story from the point of view of the victim/accused. There was a petition filed that was considered by the court. So, we showed the film to the court to explain that while it is inspired from real events, a large part is fictional. If we had time on our hands, we would have wanted to explain why those scenes were important to the narrative."

The director refused to delve into the details of the scenes that were chopped at the last minute; instead, he is happy that it hasn't hampered his story. "I agreed [to the changes] because everyone has the right to a fair trial. Would I have liked to retain the part that was cut? My answer is yes. But thankfully, the audience has understood the several points of view that we have shown."

Batla House opened to Rs 15.55 crore on Friday and earned Rs 8.84 crore on Saturday but picked up slightly on its third day (Saturday) Rs 10.90 crore. Batla House now stands at Rs 35.29 crore total.

Also Read: Batla House Movie Review: The John Abraham-starrer is engaging

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates