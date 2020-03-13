Did you know Gul Panag 'recycled' her mum's lehenga at her own wedding?

In this day and age of ultra-glamorous weddings and couture bridal-wear, it's rare to see or hear of someone who has borrowed or recycled their wedding outfit. However, Gul Panag, who got married to pilot Rishi Attari nine years ago has a different tale to tell. On her ninth wedding anniversary, Gul Panag shared a couple of photos on Instagram and also shared how she 'recycled' her wedding lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Gul wrote, "9 years. But actually many more. Wearing my mother’s wedding lehenga- which she wore again at @sherbirpanag & @keeratkular wedding ( same wedding ) 3 months ago. Picture 1..."

It's unusual to hear of a celebrity who has actually dared to borrow an outfit at their own wedding. Most of our celebs, and us too, opt for stunning bridal-wear and want a new outfit for every function. But Gul, who has set unique standards in cinema, has set unique standards when it comes to weddings as well.

In fact, Gul wore her mother-in-law's wedding outfit at her Sangeet! Can she ever stop surprising us?

Gul Panag looked radiant at her wedding, as the pictures prove. But we do see an extra hint of joy and contentment on her face, which may just be thanks to the outfits she recycled. They do finally have fond memories attached to them. Well, here's wishing Gul and her husband a very happy wedding anniversary!

On the work front, Gul Panag was recently seen in the web series Rangbaaz Phirse, and The Family Man, and the films, Student Of The Year 2, and Bypass Road.

