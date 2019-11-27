Did you know Kareena Kapoor almost rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan for over seven years now. The duo, who are proud parents to paparazzi's favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan, have emerged as one of the most loved couples of Bollywood.

But you will be shocked to know that Bebo had rejected Saif's marriage proposal not once, but twice. Saif had first brought up the possibility of marriage to her when they were shooting for Tashan in Greece. He repeated the same when they were together in Ladakh, but she wasn't sure about it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena said, "He did tell me that 'I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like 'I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a 'no' but it was more like a 'I want to know you better'."

What does she think of her decision to marry Saif now? "I think I made the best decision of my life," she concluded.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in 2012. Saif was married to Amrita Singh for thirteen years before divorcing in 2004. Together they had two kids - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Kapoor and Khan became parents to their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016.

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he essays the role of Uday Bhan, the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's eponymous character. This period drama comes out on January 10, 2020. He will also be seen in a rom-com, Jawaani Jaaneman. He's also in talks with Aamir Khan to star in the remake of Vikram Vedha.

Coming to Kareena, she's collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar once again for Good Newwz, releasing on December 27. In 2020, she'll star in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and she also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates