Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an avid follower of social distancing since childhood; here's proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram since the power of social media has only seen a rise in the last few years. Till now, she was holding a secret account on the platform and stalking Bollywood celebrities. But now, she can do that with an official one.

She has already 12 posts till now and now comes post no. 13. In this post, she takes us back to her childhood. Dressed in a red top with lowers, baby Kareena steals our hearts with a naughty expression on her face. She is seen asking someone to step away from her using her hand expressions. The picture also gives us an important message to avoid public places due to coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 18, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Recently, the Jab We Met actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram story in a bid to prove that she has a very big heart. Wondering what she means? Well, according to Bebo, dessert doesn't go to your tummy, but straight to your heart!

Don't these photos make you want to hog on some lip-smacking food?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. The film will be re-released amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting shutting down of cinema halls.

She will be next Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates