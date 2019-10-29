Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi's pictures are all about BFF love!

Diwali isn't just the Festival of Lights and Crackers. It's also a festival of celebrating life and happiness with friends and family. If the commoners can have grand celebrations and reunions, why should celebrities stay behind? Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share some pictures with her school friend and actor Mandira Bedi. Did you know they both were school friends, or as Roy says, Girlfriends? Well, take a look:

The two ladies may not have twinned in their attires but surely gave us friendship goals. Mandira Bedi has been acting in films for the last 24 years whereas Mouni Roy made her debut last year with Akshay Kuma's Gold. What can be better than to have a friend in the same profession? What can be better to have the opportunity to meet her as often as possible? We wonder how this friendship was kept under secrecy for so long!

On the work front, Bedi was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho and Roy with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. The actress now gears up for films like Dabangg 3, where she has a special song and Brahmastra, where she plays the antagonist. This Superhero drama will be made in three parts where the first part opens in the cinemas next Summer. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The teaser poster was released earlier in February this year.

