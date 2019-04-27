Did you know 'Poo' in K3G was inspired by Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

television

Karan Johar and Kajol were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. KJo revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) was inspired by Archana Puran Singh's Miss Braganza act in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Archana Puran Singh says she is glad that she got a chance to play the flirtatious college professor Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - which went on to be the inspiration behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Archana opened up about the 1998 film when filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's show The Kapil Sharma Show.



"Playing Miss Braganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the most memorable roles I have ever played. Karan Johar played a big part in giving substance to the character in terms of her style, gesture and posture," Archana said in a statement.

To this, Karan added: "Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' was inspired by Miss Braganza."

While talking about the memories associated with the film, Archana said: "Playing Miss Braganza was one of the breeziest and fun time for me, all thanks to the director, Karan Johar."

Last November, there was talk that Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable character Poo from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) has inspired a web series.

The latest buzz is that it will be produced by the filmmaker as well. Poo will be shown older, in her mid-30s, who is still phat (pretty, hot and tempting) as the character would say in the film.

If buddy KJo is on board, there is no way Bebo will turn the offer down to recreate Poo. If she agrees to play the sassy character, it will mark her debut in the digital space. Considering husband Saif Ali Khan was among the first leading Bollywood stars to take the digital route (Sacred Games), Bebo too could set a trend to be the first female superstar to get caught in the web.

