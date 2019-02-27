K3G's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj to pair opposite Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing

bollywood

Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa are doing an action-thriller, which is titled, Squad

Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Malvika and Rinzing's Instagram account.

Remember the girl who played the young Kareena Kapoor's character, Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? She is now a grown-up beautiful girl! Her name is Malvika Raaj. Niece of veteran actress Anita Raaj, Malvika is all set for her big film with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa.

The film featuring Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa is an action-thriller titled, Squad. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Malvika Raaj was selected amongst 30 odd artists, who auditioned for this role. Talking about this film, Malvika says that this isn't the first time she's facing the camera. "I played the younger Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film will always be special as that’s when I realised I wanted to act," says Raaj.

Malvika plays a sniper in the film, named Aria. Giving some insights about her character, Malvika told the tabloid, "She’s very knowledgeable about weapons which is important to the storyline. There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing."

Squad is being helmed by director Jyoti Kumar Das. Talking about her experience working with Das, Malvika said, "I am glad that we are breaking from stereotypical thinking that a woman can’t direct an action film. These days there is no gender differentiation and I am pretty sure my director will nail it."

The 25-year-old also spoke about the rapport she shares with Rinzing. "We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun."

She further shared how excited her aunt, Anita Raaj is. "She knows Rinzing better than I do as he shares a great bond with her son. My aunt has always been very supportive and it will be interesting for her to see both Rinzing and me in the same film," said Malvika.

Squad will go on floors in April 2019 and will be followed by a schedule in Budapest. The action will be designed by Kier Beck of Mad Max: Fury Road fame, reports the publication.

