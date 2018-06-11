Did you know Ranbir Kapoor officially asked out Alia Bhatt on New Year's Eve?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the most-talked-about couple in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans are still trying to sink in the fact that the two are together now, the duo is giving several reasons to believe that they are seeing each other. The couple makes sure to spend quality time with each other amidst their hectic shoot schedules. They are often spotted together for luncheons and dinners.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Bollywood's heartthrob had asked out the Raazi actress on New Year's Eve while they were on a recce for their upcoming film, Brahmastra in Bulgaria. A source informed the daily that upon returning from the recce, Ranbir Kapoor informed his soccer friends about this relationship. In fact, it was Alia's birthday around the same time while they were in Bulgaria, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor had flown to celebrate and wish Alia Bhatt. These instances just gave fuel to the fire on rumours of them dating back then.

Very recently, Ranbir and Alia drove to South Bombay for a quiet lunch. The actor had previously mentioned that he likes to stay away from the suburb's hustle and bustle and therefore prefers hanging out in SoBo (South Bombay). The publication mentioned that Jagga Jasoos actor was dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, while Alia Bhatt wore a salwar kameez.

The source also informed them of their menu, "They ordered truffle fries, pork belly buns, scrambled eggs and duck salad." They had visited restaurateur Gauri Devidayal's eatery in Colaba around 2 pm and spent close to an hour together.

Alia and Ranbir were accompanied by the latter's niece, Samaira Sahni and they looked happy in each other's company. They even clicked photographs together. The couple's joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and Manish Malhotra's revelation at a talk-show about Ranbir and Alia being the next couple to hook up were instances enough to cement the fact that there was love brewing between the two.

It was only in a recent interview that Ranbir Kapoor made it official about their relationship. The actor is known for his infamous relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

