Did you know Shamita Shetty had turned down Lagaan for Mohabbatein?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed an unknown fact about sister Shamita Shetty on Neha Dhupia's podcast. She claimed that Shamita was offered Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan (2001), but opted for Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein (2000) instead.

"Both were big films and supposed to come out at the same time, so she had to choose," said Shilpa on #NoFilterNeha. Given what happened to Gracy Singh's career, Shamita should have no regrets.

Talking about Shamita Shetty, the actress, who made her film debut in 2000 with the Yash Raj Films movie Mohabbatein, couldn't really make a mark in Bollywood as an actress. She was last seen on-screen in Cash, which released in 2007. Later, she signed a few films but they couldn't see the light of the day. Shamita Shetty featured in films such as Agnipankh, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. Except for Zeher, which turned out to be a money-spinners of sorts at the Box Office, none of the above films could save Shamita's dooming career.

Asked if she is very picky about her work as in a two-decade-long career, she was rarely seen on the big screen, Shamita told in an interview earlier, "I have not done that many roles. I have not been a part of many films for a while. There is a lot that I would like to do... Maybe I have said no so much that eventually worked stopped coming to me but I never stress on quantity."

She further added, "For me, quality matters. You are taking out time from your life to do something that you love and you should be happy doing it. I don't want to do a film just for the sake of it. For me, I guess, I just had to pick the best from what came to me."

In 2017, Shamita Shetty made her debut in the digital world with the web-series Yo Ke Hua Bro. It was a five-part comedy web series, and also featured actors Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit. She will be next seen in the upcoming show 'Black Widows'.

