Did you know these 5 interesting trivia from the sets of Love Sonia?

Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia has garnered massive love and support worldwide for its hard-hitting tale that depicts the truth of global sex trade in India. With a week left for the movie release, we cannot wait to see what the cast and crew of Love Sonia have in store for us. Ahead of the theatrical release of Love Sonia, here are 5 interesting trivia on the film that will surely fascinate you:

Detailed Timelines and Schedules:

Love Sonia that took 13 years of hard work and efforts to be executed into a brilliant masterpiece, had a tight schedule planned for each and every cast and crew member. Everyone on the team strictly and punctually followed all the agenda for the days of the shoot which helped them get quality cuts on time.

The Make-Up for Love Sonia Actresses:

Known for styling Hollywood artists from popular web series – Game of Thrones, make-up artist Kim Blonde has now added that element of texture to Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia. Her distinctive style & touch to the star-cast has definitely set standards, highlighting the eccentricity of the film.

A Crew of Four:

Unlike other movie sets, Love Sonia had only 3 to 4 people on sets to ensure that the shoot goes on smoothly without any hindrance.

An Absolute Prankster:

Mrunal was an absolute stress-buster on the sets of Love Sonia. Depicting such intense characters were quite a heavy task for all actors and Mrunal lightened moods off-screen by playing pranks with them on the sets.

Costumes of Actors:

Costumes for Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto amongst the rest were bought from the red light area of Mumbai to keep the aesthetics of the film intact and bring out the authenticity onscreen.

The film has a strong ensemble cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as well as Riya Sisodiya.

Tamasha Talkies and Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, and Media & Dynasty Consulting Group present Love Sonia. The film is Tabrez Noorani's directorial debut, produced by the Academy Award-nominated producer of Life of Pi, David Womark and Tabrez Noorani. Co-produced by Amar Butala and Executive Producers include Shalini Thackeray, Deepak Nayar, and Pravesh Sahni. The Dynasty Consulting Group was instrumental in setting up the movie. Zee Studios will release the film in India.

