Did you know when was the first time Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal met each other?

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak (Pic/Instagrammed by Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone garnered appreciation for her recently released first look from the upcoming film Chhapaak which traces the story of an acid victim survivor. Interestingly, the actress met the inspiring Laxmi Agarwal regarded, the face of acid attack survivors in India, at an event in Delhi years ago.

Deepika Padukone is all set to slip into the character of an acid victim survivor which draws inspiration from the events of the life of Laxmi Agarwal who is regarded as the pioneer of the upliftment and empowerment of the rights of acid attack survivors in India.

As the actress impersonates the struggles of the campaigner, it is interesting to know that Deepika Padukone met Laxmi Agarwal at an award function where the two ladies were felicitated for their remarkable work in their respective fields.

As soon as Deepika shared the first look, the comments section flooded with praises from not just fans but members of Bollywood as well.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim as the film went on floors on 25th March,2019. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

