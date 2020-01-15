DIG molestation case: Cops trace survivor in Dehradun, bring her, friend back

The survivor who accused DIG Nishikant More of molestation and went missing recently was found by Navi Mumbai police in Dehradun and flown to the city on Tuesday. Cops found her with her 19-year-old friend at a hotel. The development was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar.

The 17-year-old girl left her Taloja residence on January 6. She also left a suicide note blaming More.

It was found that the girl's friend went missing from his Kharghar residence on the same night. A special team of 50 police personnel was formed to locate them. "In the CCTV footage from her housing society, she was clearly seen jumping over the wall with a bag carried over her shoulder. If someone is going to commit suicide, they will definitely not leave from home with a bag. We were sure that she won't commit suicide," an officer said.

The duo was captured by other CCTV cameras too.

The girl said in her statement and to her parents that she left due to the pressure of the case. "Her friend asked her to write the suicide note to put pressure on police to arrest the DIG and so that he doesn't get bail. She was depressed and did whatever she was asked to do," said her father. According to police, the girl met her friend near Taloja railway crossing. The duo travelled to Prayagraj in train and stayed at the boy's sister's house for three days. Then they went to Dehradun via bus and stayed at an acquaintance's place. Late on Monday night, the girl called her family. "We immediately called the police and a team was dispatched to bring them back," her father added. Taloja police are likely to book the friend as an accused in the kidnapping case as he is a major.

