Dil Bechara actor Saswata Chatterjee: Sushant, you are in my heart

Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who played Kizie Basu's father in Dil Bechara, recently penned a heartfelt note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Chatterjee and Sushant shared an emotional bond in the film as well. Saswata Chatterjee also thanked the other actors of Dil Bechara and director Mukesh Chhabra in a post shared on Twitter.

"It has been an overwhelming experience to be a part of #DilBechara. A memorable journey that will forever stay with me. Grateful to the audience for all the love. Thank you Mukesh Chhabra for introducing me to Mr. Basu. Had made beautiful memories with my reel daughter, Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi).

It has been an overwhelming experience to be a part of #DilBechara. A memorable journey that will forever stay with me. Grateful to the audience for all the love. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»

Thank you @CastingChhabra for introducing me to Mr. Basu. Had made beautiful memories with my reel daughter. 1 pic.twitter.com/5rXhl9iqOI — Saswata Chatterjee (@actor_saswata) July 28, 2020

He continued, "A special thank you to Mrs. Basu (Swastika Mukherjee), without whom the role of Mr. Basu would've been incomplete. Sahil Vaid. You were too good! Lots of love to you, hopefully we would share screen next time."

(2) Kizie Basu @sanjanasanghi96 ðÂÂÂ. A special thank you to Mrs. Basu @swastika24 without whom the role of Mr. Basu would've been incomplete. #SahilVaid âÂ¤ You were too good! Lots of love to you, hopefully we would share screen next time. pic.twitter.com/eX4NHVuWUx — Saswata Chatterjee (@actor_saswata) July 28, 2020

(3) @itsSSR..... you are in my heart. You felt like family to me. Your smile, your bear hugs would always stay with me. âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â



Thanks to the entire team behind #DilBechara. ðÂ¤Â pic.twitter.com/XttszoPVcc — Saswata Chatterjee (@actor_saswata) July 28, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Dil Bechara opened to good reviews; the film is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news