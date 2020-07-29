Search

Dil Bechara actor Saswata Chatterjee: Sushant, you are in my heart

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 07:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Saswata Chatterjee also thanked the other actors of Dil Bechara and director Mukesh Chhabra in a post shared on Twitter.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput with Saswata Chatterjee. Picture/Chatterjee's Twitter account
Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who played Kizie Basu's father in Dil Bechara, recently penned a heartfelt note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Chatterjee and Sushant shared an emotional bond in the film as well. Saswata Chatterjee also thanked the other actors of Dil Bechara and director Mukesh Chhabra in a post shared on Twitter.

"It has been an overwhelming experience to be a part of #DilBechara. A memorable journey that will forever stay with me. Grateful to the audience for all the love. Thank you Mukesh Chhabra for introducing me to Mr. Basu. Had made beautiful memories with my reel daughter, Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi).

He continued, "A special thank you to Mrs. Basu (Swastika Mukherjee), without whom the role of Mr. Basu would've been incomplete. Sahil Vaid. You were too good! Lots of love to you, hopefully we would share screen next time."

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Dil Bechara opened to good reviews; the film is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars.

