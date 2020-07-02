Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi posts a cryptic note, writes, 'See you soon? Maybe not'
Sanjana Sanghi is Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from his final film, Dil Bechara. Here's what the actress recently posted that has left netizens at a loss.
Newcomer Sanjana Sanghi was all geared up to open her debut Bollywood film, Dil Bechara, in cinema halls when tragedy struck. Her first co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away before what would be his final film. Now, the makers of Dil Bechara have decided to take the OTT route, leaving SSR's fans even more dismayed.
Recently, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to write a cryptic note along with a masked photo of herself that read, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali Dilli vapis (Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. Saw you after four months. I'm going back to Delhi)..."
From the picture, we can see that Sanjana Sanghi is at Mumbai international airport when she posted this. We wonder what the actress meant by this note.
Sanjana Sanghi was shocked and upset by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress posted a video where she expressed how she was feeling after hearing the news. Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying..."
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Speaking of Dil Bechara, the film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Sanjana Sanghi makes her Bollywood debut with this film, while Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie.
