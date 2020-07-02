Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi posts a cryptic note, writes, 'See you soon? Maybe not'

Newcomer Sanjana Sanghi was all geared up to open her debut Bollywood film, Dil Bechara, in cinema halls when tragedy struck. Her first co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away before what would be his final film. Now, the makers of Dil Bechara have decided to take the OTT route, leaving SSR's fans even more dismayed.

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to write a cryptic note along with a masked photo of herself that read, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali Dilli vapis (Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. Saw you after four months. I'm going back to Delhi)..."

From the picture, we can see that Sanjana Sanghi is at Mumbai international airport when she posted this. We wonder what the actress meant by this note.

Sanjana Sanghi was shocked and upset by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress posted a video where she expressed how she was feeling after hearing the news. Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying..."

Speaking of Dil Bechara, the film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Sanjana Sanghi makes her Bollywood debut with this film, while Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news