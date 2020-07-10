Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara makers release the complete music album

Composed by the Oscar-winning legend, A. R. Rahman, the entire music album of Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming film, Dil Bechara, releases today as a celebration of the legacy of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen starring in it along with debutante, Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer of the film dropped on Monday and became the most viewed trailer on YouTube surpassing the likes and viewership of Avengers: Endgame within just 24 hours.

Love has been pouring in for Chhabra's forthcoming directorial debut and fans of Rajput and the writer of the book the film is being adapted from (John Green), just can't wait to watch it. In view of the unprecedented anticipation for its streaming, Sony Music India has released the complete album composed by the celebrated maestro A. R. Rahman. The album is available on all audio streaming platforms.

The soundtrack to Dil Bechara comprises a diverse mix of songs sure to resonate with both young listeners and old romantics. The film's eponymous title track, sung by Rahman, is a vibrant celebration of life's ups and downs, diving into the soul of a generation that wears its heart on its sleeve. "Maskhari," a lighthearted song about friendship, features Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani on the vocals, while Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan's "Taare Gin" plucks at the strings of new love. On"Khulke Jeena Ka," an adaptation of Rahman's unreleased Tamil track "Kannil Oru Thali," Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupathi sing about the adventures of youth. "Main Tumhara," sung by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani, is a pivotal song on the film's soundtrack; a revelatory track tied to the film's mystery. Originally incomplete in the story, Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput)—the protagonists of Dil Bechara—are on a quest to complete this very song.

Says A.R. Rahman, "Composing music doesn't have any formula, it is a thing of the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present it to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh Chhabra on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This whole album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant. It was a pleasure to work with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya on this soundtrack of love. The songs are eclectic and feature an amazing lineup of India's top singers and musicians. I hope you will like the album."

Director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra says, "Befitting the story of the film, its music album is an emotional rollercoaster of romance, friendship and the odds pitted against two young people in love. Having A. R. Rahman aboard for the music of my directorial debut is a dream come true. What's amazing about the genius of Rahman in this album is that it beautifies the narrative and takes it forward. I can only hope that the listeners enjoy it."

A Hindi adaptation of John Green's The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people who fall in love as a tragic turn of events close in on them. Produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara will be streaming on Disney Hotstar on the 24th of July, 2020. Released by Sony Music India and composed by A. R. Rahman, the music album of the upcoming film is available to listeners now.

