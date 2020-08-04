Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi shares the look test with Sushant Singh Rajput, where it all began!

Dil Bechara has amassed a record-breaking viewership on Disney Plus Hotstar ever since it has begun streaming from July 24 onwards. Fans couldn't help but locate the similarities between Sushant Singh Rajput and Manny, the character he played in the drama.

And now taking to her Instagram account, Sanjana Sanghi, the leading lady of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, has shared two pictures that show the first look test of the actors. This isn't just a trip down the memory lane for the feeling of nostalgia, but also a post that has the ability to choke his fans with emotions.

Have a look right here:

Inspired by The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara was the story of two individuals, Kizzie and Manny and how they fall in love and discover each other's strengths and weaknesses. It was a film about fulfilling dreams and living life to the fullest. This was a perfect swan-song for the late actor.

Sanghi, ever since his unfortunate demise, has been sharing multiple posts on the actor and how she has been missing him. One of her recent posts was a still from the film that showed him resting on her shoulders. Have a look right here:

As the film reached its climatic moment, there were tears in the eyes of all the people who knew that this was the last time they were seeing a star, a bonafide movie star, on the screen. But it was all worth it- One last time!

