Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to stream on OTT from July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24 onwards. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a new poster of the film and also penned an emotional note in the fond memories of his leading man.

She described the film as a story of love, hope, and endless memories. She also wrote that the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput will be etched in our minds forever, and he will be cherished forever. Have a look right here:

Mr. Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara added, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

The film will see late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. With a soulful musical rendition, music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya bring to life the many emotions of this story. Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.

For Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news