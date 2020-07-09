Dil Bechara title track teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny will steal your heart!

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen for one last time in Mukesh Chhabra's film, Dil Bechara, and his fans can't wait to see him again on the screen. The film also marks newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut, which will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The makers of Dil Bechara just dropped the teaser video of the title track on social media and wrote, "Here's a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon."

Talking about the title track, first-time director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Speaking about choreographing SSR, Farah Khan shared, "I wanted the song to be done as a one-shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day!"

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie by the same name, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

