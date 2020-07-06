Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cry

That special moment is here, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara, where debutant director Mukesh Chhabra takes the story of the Hollywood tear-jerker The Fault In Our Stars and makes it for the Indian audiences.

Have a look at Dil Bechara trailer right here:

It is the story of two people who fall in love and unite to narrate a story-driven by emotions, pain, pathos, and unrequited passion. It's the story that could have the ability to make you weep and create a lump in your throat, it's the story that could change one's perception about love and life. It is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.



Sushant and Sanjana in a still from the trailer

The film will see late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. With a soulful musical rendition, music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya bring to life the many emotions of this story. But the film isn't just about the emotions but is also coupled with lots of montages and moments of humour and lovely moments between our hero and heroine that only make their relationship stronger. Because there cannot be a love story that only makes you cry, a love story first should have the ability to make you smile. This film seems to be that film!

Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

