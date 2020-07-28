Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri beat up by a group of men in Delhi

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri had just returned to Delhi after wrapping up the shoot for his film Vellapanti in Punjab when he was attacked by a group of men and beat up. The incident happened just outside his home in Paschim Vihar, where he stays with his mother and sister. Apparently, the construction of this house has been underway for over a year. According to the actor, the attack was planned by the contractor who was earlier working on the house but had left the job before the lockdown started in March after an argument over the payment of dues.

Ansh Bagri told ETimes, "My mother told me about this contractor and I told her that if she thinks he is good, we can get the construction work started."

He added, "Around Diwali last year, I found out that he was not completing the work as promised on time and gave him a warning, but he pleaded to stay on. In March, he demanded more money and I told him that I will only pay the remaining amount after the work is completely finished. The initial deal was of Rs 21 lakh, out of which I had already paid this guy Rs 16 lakh by March."

Bagri shared that as there was a lot of work pending, there was an argument after which the contractor decided to leave the job. The actor also said that the contractor would threaten his mother and sister while he was in Mumbai during the lockdown. After the actor filed a police complaint, the contractor was warned.

Recalling the horrible incident that recently happened, Ansh said, "On Saturday, a few men came to my home and they said that they wanted to talk to me. I went outside and could see this contractor making a video and these men started gathering around me. I sensed something was wrong and immediately, I called the police and they said they were on their way. After asking these men what they wanted, I thought I should go back inside. As I turned, one man pushed me and around 8-10 of them started beating me up."

Sadly, says the actor, no one came forward to help, except for an elderly gentleman who tried to help out. Thankfully, the police came on time and Ansh Bagri was saved. As of now, Ansh is nervous that he has to return to Mumbai, and is scared for his mother and sister who will be by themselves in Delhi.

We sure hope strict action is taken against the perpetrators and Ansh Bagri's mother and sister are provided with the protection they need during this difficult time.

