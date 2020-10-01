Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu clicked twinning in pink

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Saira Banu.

In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta of the same hue.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

"Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us," Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter. The image shows the couple holding hands in a garden. Fans were naturally happy to see a fresh post from the veteran. "Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink, " a user commented.

"Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life," another one wrote. The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March.

