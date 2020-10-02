Dilip Kumar regales his fans with memories of his ancestral home in Pakistan

Recently, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's wife, actress Saira Banu spoke about the Pakistan government's decision to purchase Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in order to preserve them as historic buildings. Speaking about the same, Saira Banu said, "I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah."

Now, in a series of tweets, Dilip saab has shared quite a few golden memories of his over a 100-year-old ancestral home in the Qissa Khwani Bazar locality. He tweeted, "I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter..."

#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

He further regaled his fans with stories of the house by tweeting, "My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face."

He also wrote:

3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Dilip Kumar remembered the place where the family gathered for tea, and where the women of the house prayed. "I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather's back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone," he further wrote.

Dilip Kumar also credited his time in Qissa Khwani Bazaar as that helped him later in his career. He said, "I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles."

How lovely are these memories? We sure hope Dilip saab's ancestral home is preserved well, and tells stories of the days gone by for years and years to come!

