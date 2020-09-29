Saira Banu talks about Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan: It's of great sentimental value to my husband

The Pakistan Government recently announced its decision to purchase the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and conserve them as historic buildings. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's mansion is situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar locality and is over 100-years-old.

Talking about the same, Kumar's wife, veteran actress Saira Banu told ETimes in an interview, "I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah."

She added, "My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in North West Frontier province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity. It has come up so many times in the past and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province."

Saira Banu also shared that she and Kumar saab have great memories of the house. She said, "The house is of great sentimental value to my husband and I have shared his pride and happiness during a visit to the property some years ago. He was so emotional when he saw the house where he spent his lovely childhood in the comfort and security of a large, refined family."

Recently, Dilip Kumar's younger brothers, Aslam and Ehsaan Khan, passed away due to COVID-19. Talking about it, Saira Banu said in an interview, "To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him."

