Saira Banu: Dilip saab has not been told that his brothers are no more

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar recently lost his brothers - Ehsaan and Aslam Khan - to coronavirus. The actor's brothers were admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, after they were tested positive for COVID-19. A source revealed, "Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness. They were advised by Dr Nitin Gokhale (leading cardiologist) to get hospitalised as their oxygen levels were quite low. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart ailment."

Aslam Khan, however, passed away on August 21, while Ehsaan Khan breathed his last a few days later on September 2.

Dilip Kumar's wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, recently revealed to ETimes, that Kumar Saab hasn't been informed about his brothers' deaths. She said, "To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him. We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh."

She added, "We thought Ehsaan bhai would pull through. He battled it out for more than 2 weeks. His vital parameters were stable including his oxygen level after he was admitted in Lilavati. But suddenly, there was a certain decline in his health about which I was informed by Dr Jalil Parkar, and then his condition deteriorated further towards the night."

When asked about Kumar Saab's health, Saira Banu said, "Well, he is confined. Quarantine as such is the first priority. But he has had a few changes in blood pressure due to dehydration recently and he's taking treatment."

We do hope both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu remain in good health for a long time to come!

