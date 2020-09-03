COVID-19: Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passes away at 90

Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said to ANI. Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August 21, the thespian's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital. Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, brothers of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night August 15, 2020, after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers were kept on artificial breathing support.

