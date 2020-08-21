Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan passes away

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan is no more. The actor's brother, who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Friday morning, August 21, 2020. Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, brothers of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night August 15, 2020, after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers were kept under artificial breathing support.

The brothers are in ICU but they were not been intubated. The news was shared on ANI's Twitter account and it read:

Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Earlier, Dilip Kumar had tweeted:

