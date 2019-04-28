Diljit Dosanjh drops the official video of latest single Kylie+Kareena

music

The music video of the song Kylie+Kareena was directed by David Zennie. Diljit Dosanjh had released the audio of the song on April 25

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to raise the heat as he has released the official video of his latest single, Kylie+Kareena.

In the video, Diljit can be seen donning a bomber jacket. In another shot, he can be seen wearing a colourful turban and has completed the look with white Kurta and a sunglass. The lyrics of the song go something like this: "Thodi Kylie adhi Kareena Kapoor... Tere wargi na koi hai koi hor. Aaja aaja mainu teri hai lod. Match your chunni with a Christian Dior."

Watch the official video of Kylie+Kareena:

The music video was directed by David Zennie. The singer had released the audio of the song on April 25. The 35-year old singer took to Twitter to share the official video. He wrote, "KYLIE+KAREENA, Official Video OUT NOW, TERE NA MERI DILAN WALI SANJH AA, P.S - YEH GANA NAHI JAZBAAT HAIN."

On the work front, Dosanjh will be seen next in an upcoming film Good News, alongside actors Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani. He wrapped up the shooting for the same on April 6. The film Good News is set to hit the theatres on September 6.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI