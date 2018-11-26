Diljit Dosanjh: Jind mahi a special love ballad

music

Diljit Dosanjh says his new track titled Jind mahi is a special love ballad

Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says his new track titled "Jind mahi" is a special love ballad. "I feel lucky that my music has been loved by so many people and 'Jind mahi' is a special love ballad. The entire team behind the song is extremely talented and the video was shot in London," Diljit said in a statement.

The song's video stars actress Banita Sandhu of "October" fame alongside him. "I'm thankful to Banita to have agreed to been a part of the video. She is a talented young girl and she fits in perfectly well in the song," said Diljit. It was shot in London earlier this year and the music was given by Manni Sandhu.

The Do you know singer is a popular name in Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Soorma, which released in July this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever