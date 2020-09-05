Diljit Dosanjh on shooting in California: Picked my costumes, ironed my clothes

Only a day after his album G.O.A.T topped Billboard's Top Triller Global chart, Diljit Dosanjh is set to release the music video of his latest track, Born to shine. Stationed in the US since April, the actor-pop star shot the single across San Francisco, the Bay Area and Sacramento over the past two weeks.

Shoots across the world have taken a hit due to the pandemic — yesterday, Warner Bros announced that the filming of The Batman was suspended after it emerged that actor Robert Pattinson had tested COVID-19 positive. Dosanjh, who worked with his US-based team and a local crew to give shape to the song, says the unit adhered to the on-set restrictions levied amid the lockdown. "As per the rules, if you are shooting indoors, there cannot be more than 12 people at a time. When shooting outdoors, not more than 25 people are allowed. We ensured we had less than 12 people on our set." Minimising the on-ground crew meant that every member had to take on additional responsibilities. "Each person was assigned four jobs. I picked my costumes since we did not have a designer, and ironed my clothes," he states, adding that wearing masks on the set was a must.



Dosanjh during the song shoot in San Francisco

Compromising the song's scale was out of the question for Dosanjh, who considers it closest to his heart. The actor-singer is relieved that the shoot, spearheaded by director Rahul Dutta, was smooth sailing. "If we had an exhausting 14-hour stint one day, we would balance it the next day by shooting for less than 10 hours. The only [problem we encountered] was during the last leg of the video. Owing to the wildfire in California, there was smoke in the air, which made it tough for us to shoot."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news