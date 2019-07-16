Diljit Dosanjh: Still get nervous when talking to Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

As he fronts his fourth Hindi film in three years, Diljit Dosanjh on finding his feet in Bollywood and his crush on Good News co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan

Three years after playing a tough cop in Udta Punjab (2016), Diljit Dosanjh has donned the uniform again in his next, Arjun Patiala. However, this time around, the actor intends to serve a generous dose of comedy with his cop act.

"I don't get too many offers for comedies, most of the films that come my way are serious dramas. So, when Maddock Films approached me, I thought this was a completely different character from what I have played so far in Hindi and Punjabi films," says Dosanjh. An established name in Punjabi cinema, the actor is still finding his feet in Bollywood since his debut in 2016.

"I don't have a godfather, so I have to choose from the roles offered to me. Also, I have been vocal about the fact that I won't do roles that require me to remove my turban. That narrows down my options further. But times are changing. In Good News, my character originally wasn't a Punjabi, but the makers decided to cast me because they liked my work."

A discussion around Good News can't be complete without mentioning his co-star and Dosanjh's favourite actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Admittedly in awe of her, the singer-actor dedicated his last single to her. "It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her."

