Diljit Dosanjh visits Angad Bedi, wish him a speedy recovery post his surgery

Angad Bedi is currently recuperating from a knee surgery which was from an injury that sustained while shooting his next project. The actor busted his right knee and recently underwent surgery and is currently resting. It turns out that he had a surprise visitor at his residence.

The actor's co-star from Soorma and a close friend, Diljit Dosanjh dropped by to check on him. In the video that the actor posted on his Instagram, Diljit is seen calling Angad the real Soorma. He says, "It's a matter of a week to 10 days, and he will be fit as a fiddle again."

Angad and Diljit bonded on the sets of Soorma and have stayed in touch ever since.

In an earlier interview, Angad has said, "Diljit Dosanjh is like a brother to me. We stay in touch almost everyday. We bond over a lot of things. I am a big fan of his music. He's a big star overseas. We speak the same language. He comes from Ludhiana and my roots are from Amritsar. We care for one another."

