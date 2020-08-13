Diljit Dosanjh's 'clash' with Alexa over his song while making a smoothie looks hilarious; watch video

Diljit Dosanjh's video chatting with Alexa is hilarious and extremely relatable! The singer-actor's latest song Clash has been a superhit, but still, Alexa could not get it right in the first attempt. While making smoothie during his morning schedule, it seems like Diljit Dosanjh wished to enjoy some of his songs. While asking for a change, Alexa doesn't get it right initially, leaving Diljit furious. Well, everyone does get agitated when Alexa does not pick our choice in one go. Watch the video, and you'll surely burst out laughing.

His 'clash' with Alexa is extremely funny. The song 'Clash' Diljit picked for her to play was one of the popular songs from his recent album. Speaking about his new release G.O.A.T, it has garnered over 11 million views in less than 24 hours of release. The song is trending at number one across seven countries, which includes India, UAE, Bahrain and Canada, and is in the top trending list in 16 countries within a few hours of release.

DIljit's new song is the title number of his latest album G.O.A.T., which talks of his journey in the industry. The complete album was released on Wednesday and is trending in the virtual world since then.

G.O.A.T. the song was the first track to be released, followed by the rest of the songs. The title song of the album, which was released on Wednesday, is among the top trends of the video-sharing platform.

"I am so touched with the kind of love everyone has given me. I feel truly blessed. I have only unending gratitude for all my fans and my fellow industry friends for showing me so much love and support," Diljit said.

