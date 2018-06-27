Diljit Dosanjih's Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain to release on 29 June

The music has been composed by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles

Soorma poster

Global music giant, Sony Music announced the 3rd song Good Man Di Laaltain from Soorma will release on Friday June 29th. The music label has been receiving massive response on the songs released so far. Fans have already appreciated Ishq Di Bajjiyan and Soorma Anthem, and now Good Man Di Laaltain will make them get up and dance!

A celebratory song, Good Man Di Laaltain features at a point in the film where Sandeep Singh's family along with Preet and friends are seen welcoming him back home after the sports media abroad christens him with the moniker - Flicker Singh. This transpired owing to his strong performance in the Indian Hockey Team ensuring victory for Team India with his famous Drag Flick.

Says the trio, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, "This song has a very happy vibe, we all worked on it keeping in mind Sandeep's feeling after achieving the feat of winning for team India and also been given the name Flicker Singh. This song is definitely from our heart."

Sneha Rajani, Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions says, "This song highlights the celebration of Sandeep Singh's family after he comes back home from a successful overseas tournament, where he was the highest goal scorer for India. We have received phenomenal response to the first 2 songs and are hoping that this song too sung by Sukhwinder Singh, also gets a lot of love from the audience. And of course the magic of Gulzar and SEL continues on even in this song, like the rest of the album."

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh with music on Sony Music.

