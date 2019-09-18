Dilshad founder and CEO Being Malayali has an inspiring journey in Digital Media

For Dilshad life was not easy when he thought of embarking upon a full-time digital marketing company. His father was back to India after working in KSA for twenty years and he had little saving to support his family. This is where Dilshad thought of making his passion for marketing in the digital domain a reality. He was just 15 years of age when he discussed his idea with his mother and she supported him a lot in this regard.

He then launched his company and called it Being Malayali, thanks to his strong online community of Keralites that soon came into his fold and started getting solutions for online branding and similar ventures. He is now a household name at the moment in his place. By the time he completed his 21 years, he was running a digital marketing company that has shaped the fate of many brands in the local and abroad making their presence felt over the digital world.

While he turned an established name in digital marketing, he soon got an idea of helping people and groups who were struggling to get some investments in their venture. Hence he started his other venture which is one of the parts of his group into capital investment. He has invested with many groups and helped to shape up their business in the current cut-throat market conditions. Now for this young man, it is no looking back as he keeps on adding the difference in the lives of many both with his digital venture under Being Malayali and with his capital investment venture. This is just the start for this 21-year-old young man as he has to tread a long path thereafter.

