Dinker Sharma is the 'shararti' Kirti Azad in Kabir Khan's 83!

The latest addition to the series of first look posters from the sports drama 83 is actor Dinker Sharma as bowler Kirti Azad. The makers of the film have just released the poster of the actor who will portray the cricketer who is known for being an all-rounder, who left some of the best batsmen puzzled.

Recently, the makers of the movie shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.

The makers of 83 took to their social media and shared the Dinker Sharma's first look as Kirti Azad, "An all-rounder who left some of the best batsmen puzzled. Presenting the shararti devil- #KirtiAzad #ThisIs83"

There's a lot of excitement in the air about the film, which is touted to be India's biggest sports film of all time. The film is based on India's historic maiden cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's Wife.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

