Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's vacay pictures will make you crave for a holiday!

It's been a long time since people have gone off on vacations owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdown. But now that the lockdown has been eased and things are starting to get back to normal, or the 'new normal' as everyone is calling it, people have started going on mini vacations and weekend getaways.

Sasural Simar Ka couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, too, took a family vacation and have shared a few pictures from the getaway. It sure seems like the best time to enjoy the cool, rainy weather with your loved ones, and the couple is making the most of it!

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a photo of himself with wifey Dipika of both of them looking out at the horizon, and they sure look amazing together. Check out the photo below:

Shoaib also shared a few Instagram stories that show the family having a great time together, clicking pictures and just spending time together.

Apparently, the family took the trip to celebrate Shoaib Irabhim's YouTube channel crossing 430k subscribers! The actor even cut a cake on the special occasion.

Dipika Kakar seems to be having a ball with her husband and her in-laws, and also their cute little dog Cuddle. From taking morning walks with Cuddle to enjoying the rain, Dipika Kakar is having a good time at her favourite place.

Recently, talking about Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika said, "Both of us can never forget the time we spent together while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. We met on the set of the show and our life's journey together began there. I still remember the times when we would, as a ritual, have our favourite breakfast of chai and bun-maska together. It almost became a routine for us."

