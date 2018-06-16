Director sues Varun Dhawan starrer October team, Amazon prime for plagiarism

Unhappy with SWA decision, director of Marathi film Aarti now sues Team October, Amazon Prime for plagiarism

Still from October

In April, filmmaker Sarika Mene claimed that Shoojit Sircar's October was plagiarised from her Marathi drama, Aarti — The Unknown Love Story. In the latest development, as the Varun Dhawan-starrer released on Amazon Prime, Mene sent a legal notice to the makers and the streaming giant. Based on her brother Sunny Pawar's real-life story, Aarti traces his journey as he stood by his girlfriend Aarti Makwana, who was paralysed in a car accident, till her last breath.



Still from Aarti

Mene says, "We have to procure the rights to Sunny's life story, so that no one else does this to us again. We don't want money; we only want acknowledgement that this movie is based on his life."



Shoojit Sircar and Sarika Mene

She had approached the Screenwriters' Association (SWA) two months ago, which had ruled against her, albeit adding that the source material for both the films may have been the real-life incident of Pawar. We texted Sircar, who responded with a simple, "No comments."

