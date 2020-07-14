Discovery Salutes COVID-19 Warriors with a Tribute Video

When the fear of dangerous coronavirus loomed over our nation, a new line of defense rose to the occasion. For their bravery and sacrifices, Discovery is #SalutingTheFrontline with a tribute video which has been released today. This video is a prelude to premiere of 'COVID-19: INDIA'S WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS' on Discovery Plus on 16 July at 8 pm and Discovery on 20 July at 8 pm.

Check out the video here:

The documentary follows both, the global and the Indian timeline, of how the virus spread and shine light on key developments that have taken place ever since India's first Coronavirus victim was detected in Kerala. Extensively shot during the period of lockdown, 'COVID-19: INDIA'S WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS' will traverse across the nation mapping the pandemic and tell the story through interviews with subject matter experts, front line workers, patients, migrant workers, and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to arrest the spread of this deadly disease.

The film will also shed light on the innovations and the way technology is being used to combat the virus. The Hindi voiceover for which will be provided by Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee and the Tamil voiceover by celebrated writer, director, actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. The documentary will be available in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

